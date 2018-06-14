Tigers outlast Redhawks in girls LAX title game

June 20, 2018
Williston Vermont News and Events
Lydia Maitland makes a break for the cage during the Div 1 Girls Lacrosse Championship on the 8th at UVM’s Virtue Field.
Cate Noel (L) gets off a shot and a goal during the Div 1 Girls Lacrosse Championship on the 8th at UVM’s Virtue Field.
Middlebury’s Keagan Dunbar and CVU’s Katie Gingras battle in front of Middlebury’s goal during the Div 1 Girls Lacrosse Championship on the 8th at UVM’s Virtue Field.
Middlebury’s Isabel Rosenberg and CVU’s Becca Provost take the draw during the Div 1 Girls Lacrosse Championship on the 8th at UVM’s Virtue Field.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Newsletter
Email address:
Leave this field empty if you’re human:
More Posts from this Category
Return to top of page
Copyright © 2018 · Genesis Theme Framework by StudioPress · WordPress · Log in
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.