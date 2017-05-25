Thunderstorm knocks down power lines, damages home

by Ansel Thorington
High winds from a thunderstorm last Thursday knocked down power lines near the corner of Commerce Street and Williston Road, temporarily rerouting cars. The storm also caused a tree to fall on a Williston Road home.
