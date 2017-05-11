The violin is the best instrument

By

By Alexandra Botten

Grade 4

Did you know that the violin bow is made out of horse hair? Not only that, but also the rosin has sap in it! And according to consordini.com, the violin is one of the most popular instruments in the string family. There are more violinists used in symphony orchestras, chamber orchestras, and other ensembles than any other stringed instrument. There’s so many fun surprises the violin has, that so many other instruments don’t have. And if you say it’s your least favorite, you should give it a try, I bet you’ll say the opposite!

Unlike other instruments, violin players don’t have to waste their time putting all of the pieces of their instrument in the right places and attaching them. They don’t have to suck on a piece of wood to play. In other words, they can just pick up their violin, tighten their bow, and play! I remember this one time, I was at school and we were about to do a demonstration of our instruments and how they work. While everybody just started to put their instrument together, I was all ready. I had my violin in rest position, so I got to be the first one to demonstrate! It made me feel excited and proud!

Many other instruments you have to blow into and get pretty tired, sometimes even light headed. But with the violin, you can strum, bow, or pluck. And, you don’t need to clean disgusting spit. An example of this is, with the flute you not only have to blow air but you also have to spit constantly. And if you play the violin, you can become stronger, more emotionally connected, more alert, and improve your friendships. That makes it healthier.

Violins are the smallest in the string family, and because of this it’s chosen by children than any other stringed instrument. For example, you don’t need to drag it around because it’s so heavy, you don’t need to have your shoulder sag. You can just simply carry it without any problem. When I pick up my violin I look around and see everybody else moaning with tiered faces, but the violin players are just walking normally with no problem. Nobody even notices you’re carrying an instrument. Compared to many other instruments like the cello, the violin is like a light little feather next to a bunch of big heavy stones. It’s a perfect size.

As I’m closing I would like to leave you with one final thought about the violin. You’ve heard my three reasons why the violin is the best instrument, it’s simple, it’s healthier, and it’s better for kids because they don’t need to drag it around. But those are just three reasons. There are a lot more cool, convincing reasons out there for you to go and find out!

SOURCE: http://consordini.com/why-every-person-should-play-the-violin/