The HUB: A ‘foundation for health’ at Precision Chiropractic

By Stephanie Choate

Observer correspondent

After practicing in Peru, a chiropractor couple has put down roots in Williston.

Drs. Andrew McCanse and Allison Bogan opened Precision Chiropractic in Taft Farms Village Center plaza in September of 2016, just a week after getting married.

McCanse said he and Bogan focus on structural chiropractic care.

While many chiropractors focus on symptom relief or management—which McCanse said is valuable—Precision Chiropractic seeks to address the root cause of the symptom.

“Instead of focusing on secondary conditions, we’re looking at long-term corrections,” he said. “We’re looking for underlying causes of those (symptoms).”

McCanse spent the last three years practicing in Peru. Bogan joined him for the last year.

“It was definitely a raw experience,” McCanse said. “When I first got down there, I didn’t speak any Spanish, and I ended up in the jungle where there was no else who spoke English. It was a sink or swim experience.”

McCanse said that while the country was beautiful and it was an incredible personal experience, it was also an interesting professional one.

“We worked with everything across the board,” he said. “There was some common back pain and neck pain, and a variety of different ages and a different problems in the spine,” he said. “I was able to help a lot of people.”

At Precision Chiropractic, McCanse focuses on patients with more complicated cases—including some who have been told they have to just get used to their new circumstances. Some of his patients have had concussions, traumatic brain injuries, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue or have been referred by other professionals.

“I really enjoy working with complicated cases and people who have been all over and are basically at the end of the road, who don’t know what else to do,” he said.

“I can actually see them going from ‘I’m 35 years old and going to be like this for the rest of my life’ to ‘Wow, I can go back to things I was doing. I can actually ski again, or I can walk again.’”

Bogan said she focuses on structural correction as it pertains to the pregnant body. She also works in pediatrics, with an emphasis on helping kids with neurological disorders.

With pregnant women, her main goal is to “correct alignment and biomechanical integrity of the spine and pelvis,” she wrote in an email to the Observer. “These two factors, if found to be abnormal, can have significant influence over the birth outcome (creating longer labor times, possibly increasing the need for interventions such as pitocin or c-section and increased stress for mom and baby).”

“My primary reason in serving the prenatal community is to help create safer birth outcomes for both mom and baby,” Bogan wrote. “I want to change the conversation from talking solely about symptoms to how your structure is affecting the overall function of your body and in this case, how the structure of a pregnant woman’s body can and will influence her birth experience.”

Bogan also looks at how structural misalignments can affect children’s function.

“The spine, especially the area of the upper neck, can influence the function of the central nervous system and brain stem,” she wrote.

“My pediatric practice focuses mostly on neurodevelopmental and behavioral disorders and we see such wonderful changes in these children because we are able to help restore normal neurological function by correcting the spinal misalignments.”

Bogan said the most rewarding part of her work is seeing children improve.

“I get to see parents watch their children enjoy childhood and life again,” she wrote. “I get to see the quality of life improve for not only the child but for the entire family. It’s such a joy to witness a child on the autism spectrum who may have challenges with communication or connection to his/her family unit begin to talk or hug; to see them better able to relate to themselves and the world outside of them.”

McCanse said that while not everyone needs what he and Bogan do, ideally everyone should have their spines checked.

“The normal structure of the spine is one of the foundations for health,” he said. “Normal structure allows for normal function of the nervous system, the ability to heal better, grow more normally and not wear everything out.”

McCanse said the best times to get checked are after birth, at 5 years old, at puberty and after any traumatic accidents.

Precision Chiropractic is located at 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 215. For more information, visit www.precisionchirovt.com.