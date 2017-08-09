The Fair is coming

By

The Champlain Valley Fair offers ten days of fun for all ages and interests, an annual tradition that earned the Fair a spot among Vermont’s ten best events. The fair opens Friday, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. with half price admission and ride bracelets all day, and closes on Sunday, Sept. 3 at midnight.

Vermont’s largest annual agricultural and entertainment tradition brings together people from across Vermont, New England, Quebec and beyond. It is the place to see old and new friends, enjoy great local food and compete for satin blue ribbons and bragging rights for the best chili, handmade quilt or heaviest pumpkin in Vermont.

The “Ten Best Days of Summer” also describes the Fair’s Coca-Cola Grandstand entertainment, both the Budweiser Concert Series and the other shows coming to the grandstand. Advance tickets to the summer’s biggest concerts include gate admission the day of the show.

concerts

This year’s concerts, all at 7 p.m., include:

Aug. 25: I Love the 90s, the Party Continues! With TLC, C&C Music Factory and more

Aug. 27: Brantley Gilbert

Sept. 1: John Mellencamp with Special Guest Carlene Carter

September 3: Pentatonix

The Fair’s staff has not forgotten the thrill-seeking motor sports fans, bringing back the Burnett Scrap Metal Championship Figure 8 Race on Aug. 30, or the Demolition Derby, Aug. 3. The Monster Truck Night of Fire and Destruction will be Aug. 27 — these daredevils will take your breath away as they soar through the air doing acrobatic tricks. Note, admission to the Fair is not included with motor sports advance tickets.

On Aug. 29, the Fair welcomes the Rolling Stones tribute band, Satisfaction, for a free show in the grandstand.

New this year, the Fair is offering free parking before 1 p.m. on weekdays, giving people a chance to come out early, save a few dollars and enjoy the fair at a quieter time.

Senior Day

Senior Day at the fair is Tuesday, Aug. 29, and those 55 and older save $3 off the admission with ID. “It’s a great day for grandparents to bring their families to the fair and celebrate the last day before school starts,” Shea said.

For a complete daily schedule and information on concerts and free entertainment, or to sign up for a free e-newsletter, visit champlainvalleyfair.org.