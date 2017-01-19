Tech talk for seniors

By

Spring ahead your tech knowledge by joining Tech for Tomorrow for a free, educational technology seminar, called “Tech Talk — Spring Ahead!” Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The Tech Talk is designed to help seniors and members of the greater Chittenden County community get their tech questions answered.

The engaging speakers from AARP, AT&T and Technology for Tomorrow will address hot topics in tech from safe computer use to how to connect to Wi-Fi and they will answer your tech questions.

Volunteers will also be available between workshops to answer your questions about your devices.

There will be light refreshments provided and a raffle at the end of the event. For more information and to reserve your free tickets for the “Tech Talk – Spring Ahead!” seminar visit tech-talk-3.eventbrite.com or call 448-0595.