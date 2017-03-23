By

By Jan Kenney

No pout Brussels sprouts

It is only because my mother raised me to be a very polite person who at least tries everything that is served to them that I am able to share with you one of my all time favorite foods -— the Brussels sprout.

On a food scale of one to ten, with lobster rating a ten, vegetables have a hard time getting above a five in my world, so for me to rave about a small green ball of cabbage is quite an accomplishment. But toss the little nuggets in olive oil, sprinkle with some salt and pepper, place them in a very hot oven for 20 minutes and out pop these tasty morsels of veggie nirvana.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts, six to eight per person

Olive oil, approximately 1 teaspoon per sprout

Salt

Pepper

Garlic powder (optional)

Heat oven to 400º

Trim ends and remove any loose leaves from sprouts. Slice in half and place in a plastic bag or in a bowl. Pour in enough olive to coat sprouts. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste.

Place sprouts round-side down on a parchment paper covered cookie or jelly-roll pan. Leave a bit of space between each sprout half. Cook for ten minutes, or until bottoms are starting to brown. Remove from oven and flip all the sprouts to flat side down. Roast another ten or so minutes until flat sides are browned.

Remove from oven. Add additional salt and pepper as desired. Serve hot.

A dash of balsamic vinegar or a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese can take these to a whole other level — but really isn’t necessary.