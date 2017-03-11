Tasteful: March Madness Meatball

By

By Jan Kenney

March Madness Meatball

Sub Casserole

When I say March Madness, I may be talking about a get-together to watch the college basketball finals or I might just mean a busy weeknight when too much is going on. But whichever, this dish will be a guaranteed winner with friends or family.

The recipe calls for a lot of pre-made ingredients which I am often hesitant to choose — meatballs, jarred spaghetti sauce and Italian bread — which speed up preparation. Read the packages carefully and choose products with the healthiest ingredients. Or, obviously, you can substitute your own homemade version of any or all of the makings.

And don’t hesitate to put your own signature into the recipe. You might want to use Italian sausage in place of the meatballs. For a healthier choice, use chicken meatballs in place of the traditional pork version. There are a wide variety of jarred sauces in the supermarket aisle which will change up the taste. Even make a veggie version with big mushrooms, green peppers, grated carrots and onions.

At my house, this dish always has everyone cheering.

Meatball Sub Casserole

1 package of pre-made Italian meatballs

1 loaf Italian bread, cut into 1 inch slices

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1⁄2 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning (or 1/2 teaspoon each of basil and oregano

1⁄4 teaspoon pepper

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

1 (28 ounce) jar spaghetti sauce

1/2 cup water

2 garlic cloves, minced

Preheat oven to 350º.

Arrange bread in a single layer in a greased 13x9x2” baking dish.

Combine cream cheese, mayo, Italian seasoning and pepper; spread over the bread.

Sprinkle with 1/2 cup mozzarella.

Combine sauce, water and garlic; add meatballs.

Pour over cheese mixture; sprinkle with remaining mozzarella.

Bake, uncovered at 350 for 30 minutes or until heated through.