By Jan Kenney

Blueberry Boy Bait

Maybe the name is not PC, but this recipe was an old time favorite passed down for generations. And since it is blueberry season, there is no better time to try it. And though the family recipe is amazing, once I tried this version from the “Smitten Kitchen Cookbook,” with the addition of cornmeal, I was, well, smitten. I highly suggest you double this recipe though — I don’t know what the author was thinking!

But does it work? Guess you’d have to ask my husband!

Smitten Kitchen Blueberry Cornmeal Butter Cake

“The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook” by Deb Perelman

8 tbsp unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for pan

½ cup cornmeal

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp table salt

1 cup sugar

2 large eggs

¼ tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp freshly grated lemon zest

½ cup sour cream

2 cup blueberries, rinsed and patted dry

streusel:

½ c upsugar

6 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 tbsp cornmeal

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch of table salt

2 tbsp unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

Preheat oven to 350˚. Line the bottom of an 8-inch square pan with parchment, then either butter and flour the bottom and sides or coat them with a nonstick spray.

Whisk together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt.

In a separate bowl, beat together the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time, scraping down the bowl between additions, then add the vanilla and lime zest. Add 1/3 of flour mixture, all of the sour cream and another third of the flour, beating until just blended. Mix the remaining flour with the blueberries. Gently stir in the blueberry-flour mixture.

Spread the cake batter in the prepared cake pan. Combine the streusel ingredients with a fork. Mash in the butter with your fork, fingertips or pastry blender. Scatter topping over the batter.

Bake the cake about 35 minutes.