By

By Jan Kenney

Picnic bars

Summer is here and that means hot weather, picnics and outdoor concerts. This recipe has been in my family for generations and it’s a perfect treat in the summertime because it is fairly heat resistant. While other desserts melt or wilt if left out in the sun or sitting in a hot car, these bars do remarkable well, especially if you choose to use M&Ms. Not only that, they are delicious anytime. Want to be extra decadent? Top them with coffee or vanilla ice cream!

Congo Bars

2 ¼ cups flour

2 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup of shortening

2 ¼ cups brown sugar

3 eggs

1 package of chocolate chips or baking M&Ms

Heat oven to 350º

Melt shortening in the microwave or over the stove. Stir in the brown sugar until crystals are melted. Let cool and pour into a mixing bowl. Add eggs one at a time, beating well. Mix dry ingredients in a separate bowl. Mix dry ingredients into wet ingredients, stirring just enough to incorporate the two. Gently stir in chocolate chips or M&Ms by hand.

Pour into a greased cake pan or sided cookie sheet (approximately 10 ½” x 15 ½”). Batter is thick so spread it evenly in the pan. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Edges should be just beginning to turn a chocolaty brown.

Cut into bars while still warm.