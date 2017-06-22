By Jan Kenney
Picnic bars
Summer is here and that means hot weather, picnics and outdoor concerts. This recipe has been in my family for generations and it’s a perfect treat in the summertime because it is fairly heat resistant. While other desserts melt or wilt if left out in the sun or sitting in a hot car, these bars do remarkable well, especially if you choose to use M&Ms. Not only that, they are delicious anytime. Want to be extra decadent? Top them with coffee or vanilla ice cream!
Congo Bars
2 ¼ cups flour
2 ½ teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup of shortening
2 ¼ cups brown sugar
3 eggs
1 package of chocolate chips or baking M&Ms
Heat oven to 350º
Melt shortening in the microwave or over the stove. Stir in the brown sugar until crystals are melted. Let cool and pour into a mixing bowl. Add eggs one at a time, beating well. Mix dry ingredients in a separate bowl. Mix dry ingredients into wet ingredients, stirring just enough to incorporate the two. Gently stir in chocolate chips or M&Ms by hand.
Pour into a greased cake pan or sided cookie sheet (approximately 10 ½” x 15 ½”). Batter is thick so spread it evenly in the pan. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Edges should be just beginning to turn a chocolaty brown.
Cut into bars while still warm.
