By

By Jan Kenney

Slow Pork Carnitas

Mexican food and summer eating just seem to go together naturally, although I’m a fan any time. A nice change from the typical ground beef taco are pork carnitas, kind of a Mexican take on pulled pork, and if you have a crockpot, a super simple meal.

Pork Carnitas

Taco spice (2 packets or about 1/4 cup)

Large pork shoulder

Large jar of salsa or green chili sauce

1/2 cup milk

Rub pork shoulder with taco spice. If possible, let it sit and marinate overnight. In the morning, place pork shoulder in the crockpot with the jar of salsa and/or green chili sauce.

Let cook on low for 8 hours or longer.

Remove pork and shred using two fork, discarding any fat or bones. Mix together 1/4 cup of the remaining cooking liquid with a 1/2 cup of milk and pour over meat. Places shredded pork on a tin foil covered cookie sheet and broil at medium heat until the meat begins to crisp up on the edges.

To Serve:

Burrito size flour tortillas

Salsa or pico de gallo (fresh homemade salsa)

Sour cream

Carmelized onions

Chopped mango

Fresh cilantro

Lime juice

Warm tortilla. Top with pork and any or all of the above toppings. Eat (with plenty of napkins). Repeat until happy!