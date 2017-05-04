By

By Jan Kenney

Grilled Polenta?

My family likes all things corn — corn-on-the-cob, frozen corn, fresh corn, popcorn, cornmeal muffins, corn flakes — so why isn’t polenta a staple on our menu?

Polenta is a dough made from boiled cornmeal that is then baked or fried — what’s not to like? Until last Friday, the taste!

About once a year, I figure I must be missing something and give another recipe with polenta a try. This time I tried grilling, and I finally understand what the fuss is about.

Turns out the 2.5-inch discs that came off my grill are a delicious base for any number of toppings. I served them with a bruschetta topping as a side with a steak, but they would be perfect for appetizers or a tapas night.

Grilled Polenta

One package of tubed polenta

1/4 cup of olive oil

salt

pepper

1/2 onion (optional)

Preheat the grill to medium temperature. Once it is up to heat, rub the grates with the onion half to prevent sticking and add a little flavor. (I leave the onion on the grill to cook and use it in other recipes.)

Remove the plastic from the polenta and slice it into 16 equal pieces — slice off the round ends (discard or use as odd-balls as they don’t sit well to hold toppings) slice it in half, cut each half in half, cut each quarter in half, cut each eighth in half and you’ll have 16 perfect discs. Paint each side of the discs with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place on the grill and cook for about eight minutes on each side until grill marks appear.

Topping

I put a mixture of parmesan and mozzerella cheese on the warm discs and put them back on the grill until that melted. You should probably put the discs onto aluminum foil beforehand. (Ask me how I know that.)

I then topped them with a simple bruchetta of chopped tomatoes, sweet onion, fresh basil tossed with 2 teaspoons of balsamic vinegar — a pico de gallo would also be good. Or use goat cheese instead of the parmesan and top with pear slices. Or how about cheddar with walnuts and apples. Or…

I think we’ll be seeing a lot more polenta on the menu in the future.