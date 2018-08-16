By

Jan Kenney

Superfruit makes super scones

Blueberry muffins. Blueberry pancakes. Blueberry Boy Bait (see my recipe from last year!) There are so many delicious ways to eat blueberries. And now that they’ve been designated a superfruit because of all of their health benefits, you don’t even have to feel too guilty about all of the carbs surrounding them!

To add to your blueberry recipe trove you really ought to try these scones. When you stir the baking soda into the sour cream, a chemical reaction occurs, bubbling up — all over the counter if you’re not careful — which help make these light and moist, unlike some scones. A secret to good scones is to keep the butter cold, so have all your ingredients gathered before you start, don’t work the dough too much and slip everything in the fridge if you get interrupted.

Scone Recipe: The Best Scones Ever

by Karlynn Johnston at thekitchenmagpie.com

1 cup of sour cream

1 tsp baking soda

4 cups of flour

1 cup of white sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 cup of frozen, or very cold, butter

1 egg

1 cup of blueberries (or raisins)

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix baking soda into a cup of sour cream in a large bowl. It will expand.

Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in another large mixing bowl. Cut in the butter until it is broken into tiny pea-sized morsels in the flour.

Beat an egg and add it and the sour cream mixture into the dry mixture, gently stirring it in. The dough may seem dry, but if you use your hands to squeeze it together, it will be perfect. If it absolutely will not stick together add milk, a tablespoon at a time, until it’s combined. The dough should be dry, not gluey. Once the dough is combined, mix in the fruit. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar if desired.

Divide into three equal balls, patting each into a circle that is one inch thick (width ranges from 6-7 inches). Cut each circle into six equal triangles.

Bake on a well greased or parchment lined baking sheet for 15-20 minutes, until the scones are browned nicely on the bottom and slightly on the top.