By Jan Kenney

Burger bored?

We are somewhere near the middle of the summer season. I have done the rounds of get-togethers, parties and picnics which means its share of hamburgers, hot dogs and an occasional chicken leg thrown in for variety

My son suggested that it was time to spice things up. He’d had the following recipe at his girlfriend’s house and insisted we give it a try.

Whoo-ee!

This recipe combines both hot dogs and hamburgers into one messy, spicy, amazing bun-full of summer eating. And it is anything but boring.

Charlie’s Red Hot Sauce

2 lbs ground beef

5 tablespoons butter

1 1⁄2 cups water

1⁄2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 medium onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

3 beef bouillon cubes

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon pepper

Chop the onion.

Brown the hamburger in a fry pan, letting it stick to the bottom of the pan and get a bit crispy. (I like to pour off as much of the grease as I can about mid-way through.) Combine the hamburger, onion and all the rest of the ingredients except for the water into a crock pot. Put the water into the still hot fry pan and scrape up any of the stuck bits of burger. Now pour that into the crock pot as well. Cook slowly for 2 1/2 hours.

Use as a topping on cooked hot dogs along with onions, mustard and ketchup.