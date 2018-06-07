By

By Jan Kenney

Send in the salads

I know for many of you this may be an old summer stand-by. But this salad is so good I hope that a timely reminder is not remiss. And for those of you who haven’t tried it, well, you must!

If you are making this ahead, or bringing it to a picnic or barbecue, go ahead and mix the dressing over the cabbage mixture, but I recommend bringing the noodle/nut mixture in a separate, air-tight container and mixing it in just before serving so it retains its crunch. I like to reserve a little of the noodle/nut mixture to sprinkle on top because it looks so intriguing.

Ramen Noodle Coleslaw

1 Tablespoon butter

1/2 cup olive oil, divided

1/2 cup slivered almonds

1/2 cup sunflower kernels

2 packages (14 ounces each) coleslaw mix

12 green onions, chopped (about 1-1/2 cups)

1/3 cup rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 packages (3 ounces each) chicken ramen noodle soup

In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Add almonds and sunflower kernels; cook until toasted, about 4 minutes. Crumble ramen noodles so they are bite-size or smaller and add to pan. Continue cooking, stirring constantly until noodles start to brown. Cool.

In a large bowl, combine coleslaw mix and onions.

In a small bowl, whisk vinegar, sugar, pepper, contents of ramen seasoning packets and olive oil.

Pour over salad; toss to coat. Refrigerate until serving.

Just before serving, stir in noodles, almonds and sunflower kernels.