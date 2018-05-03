By

By Jan Kenney

What’s a Buddah bowl?

A lot of recipes are popping up on my social media pages with recipes for Buddah bowls. This particular dish was not a part of my lexicon so I went searching for info.

It seems that Buddah bowls are kind of like a salad. As the name suggests, they are served in bowls and are made of various greens, raw or roasted veggies, beans and a healthy grain like quinoa or brown rice. They often include toppings like nuts, seeds and dressings for added texture and flavor. Sometimes they are totally vegan. Sometimes they have bits of lean meat. The key seems to be that they are hearty, filling dishes made up of small amounts of healthy ingredients, in lots of bright colors, artfully arranged and served as a one dish meal.

Sounds good to me. I might give this one a try.

Thai Peanut Buddha Bowl

Recipe courtesy of “Atkins: Eat Right, Not Less”

Olive oil spray

2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts (or use rotisserie chicken)

4 cups baby spinach

1 ripe avocado, thinly sliced

1 medium zucchini, cut into noodle shapes

2 carrots, cut into noodle shapes

2 radishes, thinly sliced

8 sprigs cilantro

Dressing

1/2 cup peanut butter

3 tablespoons coconut milk

1 tablespoon fish sauce

2 teaspoons hot chili sauce

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon sesame oil

3 tablespoons hot water

Heat oven to 400 F.

Coat small skillet with olive oil spray. Add chicken to skillet and cook 3-4 minutes, turning once or twice to brown chicken. Slide into oven and bake 6- 8 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink in center when sliced with a knife. Set aside to rest 5 minutes then shred.

To make dressing: In large bowl, mix peanut butter, coconut milk, fish sauce, chili sauce, garlic, ginger, sesame oil and hot water. Whisk well until smooth.

Divide spinach and avocado among four bowls. Top with chicken, zucchini, carrots, radishes and cilantro. Drizzle with dressing and serve immediately.