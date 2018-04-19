By

By Jan Kenney

I don’t have time for this!

I admit I sometimes really enjoy planning elaborate menus and spending a whole day in the kitchen concocting delicious, wholesome food. But right now, I am in the midst of moving to a new house and gourmet just isn’t happening. But we are not quite down to subsisting on peanut butter and pizza yet.

If you’re a fan of meatball subs, this recipe is for you. This is a simple recipe to double and is very flexible, making it great for weekday-rush family dinners, kids’ sleepover snacks and spur of the moment guests. It works well as a covered-dish contribution as well. If you have the time you can make all of the individual elements – the meatballs, the bread, the sauce – that go into the recipe or, you can keep all the store-bought ingredients on hand in your kitchen for those “I don’t have time for this!” moments.

Meatball Sub Casserole

1 package of pre-made Italian meatballs

1 loaf Italian bread, cut into 1 inch slices

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1⁄2 cup mayonnaise (not low-fat or lite)

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1⁄4 teaspoon pepper

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

1 (28 ounce) jar spaghetti sauce

1 cup water

2 garlic cloves, minced

Preheat oven to 350°.

Arrange bread in a single layer in an ungreased 13x9x2” baking dish.(All of the bread might not be used.).

Combine cream cheese, mayo, Italian seasoning, garlic and pepper; spread over the bread. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup mozzarella. Combine sauce, with water and pour over cheese mixture. Cover with meatballs. (If you are using as an hors d’oeuvre, place meatballs 1” apart so you can cut into 2” squares and everyone gets a cute little meatball.) Top with remaining mozzarella.

Bake, uncovered at 350 for 30 minutes or until heated through.