By Jan Kenney

Slow Cookin’ with John Wayne

I am always looking for new recipes to use with my crock pot. Opening up the front door and being hit with the aroma of a delicious meal already prepared at the end of the day is like taking a mini-vacation. So, when this one popped up on Pinterest the other day, the name caught my attention and I thought I would give it a try.

This recipe takes a little more prep work than most of my crock pot favorites (I would say about 20 minutes) which are more dump-and-go, but the flavor made it a keeper and one I thought I’d share.

Slow cooker John Wayne casserole

By Sarah Olson

1 lb ground beef

1/4 cup red bell pepper

1/2 tsp onion powder

1 (32-oz.) bag Tater Tots

1 tomatoes

1 yellow onion, small

1/4 tsp pepper

1/8 tsp salt

1 (1.5-oz.) pkg. taco mix

1 (8-oz.) pkg. cheddar cheese, sharp

1 cup sour cream

Cook hamburger according to the taco mix packet: In a large skillet, set over medium high heat, brown the hamburger, onions and bell pepper. When the meat is browned, drain the fat. Add the amount of water the taco packet says to add to the meat (my packet said to add ¾ cup). Add the taco packet content, and continue cooking and stirring until the meat and the seasoning has thickened.

Spray a 6-quart oval slow cooker with non-stick spray. Add the tater tots in a single layer. Pour the meat mixture over the tater tots in the slow cooker.

In a medium sized bowl, mix the sour cream, salt, pepper, onion powder, and half of the cheese. Spread this mixture over the meat.

Cover and cook on LOW for 4.5 hours. Add the remaining cheese evenly over the casserole. Cover and cook until the cheese melts (5-10 minutes.)

To serve, top with diced tomatoes.

— themagicalslowcooker.com/slow-cooker-john-wayne-casserole