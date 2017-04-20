By

By Jan Kenney

Delightful dessert that’s different

Okay, I know all desserts are delightful; cakes, pies, ice cream, bars and brownies. For those with a sweettooth, they all have their appeal. But, if you are looking to try something a little unusual, and yet not too complicated or time consuming, ‘Milton’s Delight’ is a fun alternative. It is a meringue pie flavored with graham cracker crumbs and dates. It is light and airy and not too sweet. I like to serve it after a heavier kind of meal like pasta or a roast when cake or pie would be just too much.

This recipe has stood the test of time, passed down to me from a great aunt living in Ohio. I don’t even know what the official name of the recipe is — we call it ‘Milton’s Delight’ because my great uncle Milton well, I guess found it delightful! I hope you will, too.

Milton’s Delight

3 egg whites

1 cup sugar

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup chopped dates

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 325º

Place the egg whites into a glass or metal bowl and beat until stiff peaks form when you lift out the beaters. With the mixer still running, slowly add in the sugar, beating all the while.

Mix the graham cracker crumbs with the baking power with a whisk. Add in the dates, nuts and vanilla.

Fold the cracker mixture into the egg whites gently.

Pour into a buttered pie plate. Bake for 30 minutes at 325º

This can be eaten hot or cold. Uncle Milton liked it served with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream!