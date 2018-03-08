By

By Jan Kenney

Banana Burritos

This isn’t so much a recipe as a food suggestion, but I have turned to this so often the past few weeks that I thought I ought to share it.

Maybe it’s the gray winter mornings, but I have found myself running behind as I try to get out the door more and more often. And a healthy breakfast is one of the first things to get sacrificed. These days, rather than grab a carb-heavy pre-packaged option, I throw together one of these eminently portable roll-ups. I can hold it in one hand, eat it on the go and it isn’t too messy. It is relatively healthy and leaves me feeling full until lunch time. It’s also appealing to kids and teenagers.

Banana burrito

Ingredients

Tortilla

Banana

Peanut butter or other nut butter

Dried fruit: raisins, cranberries, dates, pineapple

Nuts and/or seeds

Place tortillas on a paper towel and microwave for 10 seconds or warm up on the stove. I like the added crunch of a slightly toasted tortilla, so I put the tortilla in a dry, hot pan until it just barely starts to brown, then flip it and toast the other side. Just be careful not to overcook or it won’t wrap around the banana.

Spread the tortilla with peanut butter or another kind of nut butter. Sprinkle with dried fruit of your choice (my favorite is dates and unsweetened shredded coconut) and nuts or seeds. Place a banana on the tortilla, fold up the bottom ends over just the bottom of the banana and roll up. And you are good to go.

Now of course, there are a myriad of ways to switch this up. Most of the ‘recipes’ on the web use jelly instead of the dried fruit, but I really like the added texture to offset the mushiness of the banana and peanut butter. If you don’t mind the added sugar, you could use marshmallow creme! Go for an Elvis-version and add bacon bits and a little honey. Carrot shreds are a good substitute for the dried fruit.

Other fruits work too, if they are not too juicy. Slices of apple with maybe a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar, peanut butter and roasted peanuts would be a terrific alternative. Or really switch things up with fresh blueberries, using Greek yogurt or cream cheese instead of the nut butter. Strawberries or raspberries with a chocolate-hazelnut spread would be amazing – for breakfast or dessert!

Now, you better get rolling.