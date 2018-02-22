By

By Jan Kenney

Celebrate Mud Season

As I write this, it is predicted that the temperatures are going to go up to the high 60s this week. And then they’ll plunge back into the teens the next day. Still, I think it might be reasonable to assume we’re going to have an early (or prolonged) mud season this year. And, since we can’t change the weather, I suggest an ooey-gooey chocolate mud cake might just help make it a little more enjoyable.

VERMONT Mississippi Mud Cake

cake

1 cup butter or Crisco

4 eggs

1 1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup cocoa

1 jar (13 oz.) marshmallow creme

1 cup flaked coconut

2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts

Frosting

1/2 cup butter

6 Tablespoons milk

1/3 cup cocoa

3 1/2 – 4 cups confectioner’s sugar

Optional

1/2 walnuts

1/2 cup coconut

3/4 cup crushed Oreo cookies

Beat together the butter and sugar until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix in vanilla.

In another bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, salt and cocoa. Add coconut and chopped walnuts. Add the dry mixture to the liquid mixture, stirring with a spoon just until mixed – do not beat.

Grease a 9x13x2-inch pan. Spread in the batter. Bake at 350° for 35 minutes, or until cake tester comes out clean.

Immediately plop marshmallow creme by spoonfuls onto the hot cake. As it melts, spread to cover the entire surface. Let cool 20 minutes. Mix all of the frosting ingredients well and spread on top of cake. Sprinkle with additional walnuts, coconut and/or crushed Oreo cookies.

(You could make this a truly Vermont version by substituting 1 1/2 cups of maple syrup for the 2 cups of sugar!)