By

By Jan Kenney

Mom’s Christmas Coffee Cake

Holiday memories can be pictures in your head of family gatherings, special gifts, the perfect tree, holiday dinners with friends, loved ones. But they are also smells and tastes and sounds.

For my family, Mom humming in the kitchen on Christmas Eve as she baked the Christmas coffee cake, which was to be consumed while we slowly opened presents Christmas morning, embodies all these memories.

Mom passed away this year. So I guess I had better practice my humming.

Mom’s Christmas Coffee Cake

1 stick of butter or shortening (1/2 cup)

1 cup white sugar

2 eggs

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 pint of sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

Filling:

1/4 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup chopped walnuts

ICING

1 cup powdered sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons milk

Cream butter and white sugar together. Add eggs and vanilla. Mix until eggs are incorporated and the mixture is a light yellow color. In another bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add the flour mix to the butter mix, stirring only until you can’t see any flour. Fold in the sour cream.

Place all of the filling ingredients in a bowl and mix.

Put half of the batter in a well greased bundt pan. Sprinkle in all of the filling mix. Top with the rest of the batter. Bake in a 350° oven for 40 minutes, or until a tester comes out clean.

Let cool slightly, then invert on a plate or wire rack to cool completely.

Whisk together icing. Drizzle over the top of the cake. If you want to get even fancier, decorate with halves of walnuts and/or red and green candied fruit.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays.