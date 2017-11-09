By

By Jan Kenney

Chocolate-Swirled Pumpkin Cheesecake

I dislike pumpkin — I know, sacrilege this time of year. But for this cheesecake, I make an exception!

For the crust

5 oz. chocolate wafer cookies

2 Tbs. granulated sugar

2-1/2 oz. (5 Tbs.) unsalted butter, melted

For the filling

1 lb. cream cheese, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup canned pumpkin purée

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/4 tsp. ground cloves

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1 large egg yolk

1-1/4 cups plus 1/3 cup heavy cream

3 oz. bittersweet chocolate (finely chopped (1/2 cup plus 2 Tbs.)

Position a rack in the center of the oven and heat the oven to 350°F.

To make the crust, pulse the cookies and sugar in a food processor until finely ground. Add the butter and pulse until evenly moistened. Press the crumb mixture into the base and partway up the sides of a 9-inch springform pan. Bake until firm, 8 to 10 minutes. When cool, wrap the bottom and sides with two overlapping 18-inch squares of heavy-duty aluminum foil and set in a large baking pan.

Beat the cream cheese until smooth. Add the sugar and beat until combined. Mix in the pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and vanilla. Mix in the eggs, egg yolk, and 1-1/4 cups of the cream just until well combined. Set aside.

Heat the remaining 1/3 cup cream in a small saucepan over medium heat to just below boiling; remove from the heat. Add the chocolate and let sit for 2 minutes. Whisk until smooth and then stir in 1 cup of the pumpkin batter.

Pour the non-chocolate pumpkin batter into the crust. Drop 2-tablespoon dollops of the chocolate batter over the pumpkin batter. Use a toothpick to gently swirl into a marbled look.

Pour 1 inch of boiling water into the outer baking pan. Bake until only the center of the cake jiggles when nudged, 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 25 minutes. Turn the heat off but leave the cake in the oven with the door ajar for another 45 minutes.

Remove from the water bath and foil and run a thin, sharp knife around the edge of the cake. Cool completely on a rack. Cover with plastic wrap (without letting it touch the top) and chill for at least 8 and up to 24 hours.