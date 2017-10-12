By

Apple-licious

Apples are plentiful and tasty this year.

There is still time to pick your own if you haven’t been out to an orchard yet. I highly recommend serving the Amish Pan-Fried Apples as a side dish with pork, chicken or ham. Or, for a vegetarian option, it is also terrific with acorn squash.

We’ve switched it up and served it over waffles, pancakes and french toast.

And over vanilla ice cream… Yeah. It’s that good! Obviously Apple Crisp in a Mug would be a tasty dessert.

But it is also a healthy, easy, warm breakfast option. If you want to break with apple crisp tradition, you can add in raisins, Craisins and/or nuts.

Amish Pan-Fried Apples

3 to 4 tablespoons sweet butter

6 cups peeled apple slices (Jonathon apples are traditional)

2 tablespoons white sugar

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

¼ teaspoon salt sprinkle of cinnamon and/or nutmeg (optional)

Melt the butter in a large heavy skillet. Stir in the sugars and still until melted.

Add the rest of the ingredients and cook over medium-low heat, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

Stir gently, once or twice. Apples should be tender and still hold their shape. (Some apples will break down more than others.)

Apple Crisp in a Mug

1 apple, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced (or applesauce) 2 tablespoons rolled oats

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon sprinkle of salt

Mix oats, flour, brown sugar, melted unsalted butter, and ⅛ teaspoon of ground cinnamon.

Mix until combined. Place apple slices (or applesauce) into an oven-safe mug or bowl.

Cover and microwave for 30 seconds. Sprinkle with oats mixture. Microwave for 1 minute. (Don’t stir.) Heat another 30 seconds, and a final 30 seconds.