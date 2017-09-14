By

Hungarian goulash straight from Africa

I lived in Tanzania for a year, with a family that served in the diplomatic corps. One of the highlights of the trip was sampling all the different foods — cabbage soup, bobotie (South African meat pie), curries, warthog tacos and so much more.

This family had been posted to a number of different countries over the years, one of them being Hungary. Since we were living in Africa at the time, the version I first encountered — made with impala — though not authentic became one of my go-to comfort foods. The recipe here is the traditional version from their Hungarian cook — made with kielbasa as I have found impala hard to buy here in Vermont.

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

12-oz. kielbasa, cut in bite size pieces

1 onion, roughly chopped (about 1/2 cup)

2 minced garlic cloves

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

3/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

2 cups potatoes, cut in bite size pieces

1 3/4 cup chicken stock

sour cream/plain Greek yogurt

Heat olive oil in a large fry pan or dutch oven to medium hot. Add kielbasa, cooking until well caramelized. Remove the kielbasa and set aside.

Depending on how much oil is leftover in your pan from the kielbasa, add more to make about 2 tablespoons. Cook the onions for around 7 minutes to caramelize. Stir in garlic, salt, pepper, and paprika; sauté for 1 minute. Add the potatoes, coating them well with the onion and spice mixture. Pour in the chicken stock, stirring to combine. Decrease temperature to medium, and cook for 20 minutes with a lid on askew to let steam escape. Add the kielbasa and mix well. Remove lid, and cook for another 15 minutes with the lid removed, stirring gently every couple of minutes. Thicken with a mix of 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and 2 tablespoons of cold water if desired. We like it the consistency of a stew.

Taste, add salt or pepper if necessary.

Serve with a dollop of plain Greek yogurt or sour cream.