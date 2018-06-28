Talent Skatepark to close

By

After 16 years in business, Talent Skatepark & Shop on Williston Road in South Burlington will close its doors Aug. 5.

In an announcement Monday, founders David and Hannah Deene Wood cited multiple reasons for the closure, including a decline in skateboarding participation, increased competition from online retailers and the technology habits of today’s youth.

“We tried to combat the business decline for years,” Hannah Deene Wood said in a press release. “We saw over time how our loyal customers shifted their purchasing habits online, and our business plan, which relied on retail sales, was deeply impacted.”

The couple did not disclose their future plans, opting instead to focus on the weeks ahead, which will include a culminating celebration planned for Aug. 3, featuring professional skateboarders who started their skateboarding careers as children at Talent: Chris “Cookie” Colburn, Jordan Maxham and Collin Hale.

“Stop by, skate with us, and share your memories with us,” said David Wood. “Enjoy the final weeks of skateboarding in the air conditioning.”