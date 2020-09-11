T-shirt fundraiser for Duke the comfort dog

September 11, 2020

Williston officer Matt Cohen brought the police department’s therapy-dog-in-training Duke to the first day of school at Williston Central on Aug. 8. Duke is in training to be a comfort dog and the police department just announced a new T-shirt fundraiser to help raise money for the Williston Comfort Dog Program.

T-shirts are $20 each and can be purchased at the Williston Police Department, 7928 Williston Road, in Williston village from 7am – 7pm. The shirts are available in men’s, women’s and children’s sizes.

Cohen encourages residents to buy and wear a Smiles for Duke T-shirt or “something that makes you or someone else smile” and take a photo to share on social media.

Smiles for Duke Campaign #smilesforduke

@k9dukevt