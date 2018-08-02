Swimmers sweep league championships

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

The EDGE Swim Team made it five Champlain Valley Swim League championships in a row with a sweep of the girls and boys competitions Friday and Saturday at the Sandhill Pool in Essex.

The EDGE girls topped second-place Burlington Tennis Club by over 600 points, while the EDGE boys got past the Town of Essex but just 40 points. The combined 2,597 points gave the EDGE the overall CVSL title.

EDGE swimmers who qualified will now head to the Vermont Swim Association State Championships this weekend at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction.

Strong relay performances helped pace the EDGE girls team with wins in the 100-meter freestyle relay (8 and under girls), the 100-meter medley relay (8 and under girls), the 200-meter freestyle relay (12 and under girls), the 200-meter medley relay (12 and under girls), the 200-meter freestyle relay (14 and under girls) and the 200-meter medley relay (14 and under girls).

The relay success carried onto the boys side as well for the EDGE team, with wins in the 100-meter medley relay (8 and under), 100-meter freestyle relay (10 and under boys), 100-meter medley relay (10 and under boys), 200-meter freestyle relay (12 and under boys) and the 200-meter medley relay (12 and under boys).

Charley Fahey was the top individual performer for the EDGE, capturing wins in the 25-meter freestyle race, the 25-meter backstroke, the 25-meter butterfly and the 100-meter individual medley in the 10 and under boys category.

Double winners for the EDGE include: Emma Main (10 and under girls) freestyle, backstroke; Marin Hemmett (12 and under girls) 100 free, backstroke; Ella Miller (18 and under girls) 50 back, 100 back; and Miles Cochran (18 and under boys) 100 breast, 100 fly.

Triple winners for the EDGE include: Esther Cuneo (14 and under girls) 50 breast, 50 back, 100 individual medley; Heath Schnipke (8 and under boys) 50 free, 25 fly, 100 individual medley; and Dan Coel (12 and under boys) 50 free, 100 free, 200 free.