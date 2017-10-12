Sustainability Tour set for Saturday

By

Sustainable Williston will offer a free Williston Sustainability Tour on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Neighbors will open their homes to showcase what they’ve been doing to reduce their carbon footprint and protect the environment.

Button Up Vermont will provide materials on saving money and reducing energy use in your home, along with free LED lightbulbs. Meet at 1 p.m. at 50 Spruce Lane off North Williston Road.

The group will carpool to the other tour stops. More information is available at SustainableWilliston.org.