Avaline Roscioli (2) stands next to her father Dan at Sugartree Maple Farm on Bradley Lane in Williston at the Open Sugar House weekend on March 25th & 26th.
Mary and Michael Golovach enjoy the samples of maple goodies at Sugartree Maple Farm on Bradley Lane in Williston at the Open Sugar House weekend on March 25th & 26th.
Sugartree Maple Farm on Bradley Lane in Williston entertains visitors with maple treats at the Open Sugar House weekend on March 25th & 26th.
Sap buckets await gathering on Open Sugar House Weekend on Saturday, March 25th and Sunday, March 26th. Sugar makers made the most of the weekend with maple treats and sugar house tours while waiting for the sap to run.
