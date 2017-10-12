Submissions sought for Vermont Writers’ Prize

By

Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine co-sponsor contest

Vermont writers are encouraged to submit their best Vermont-focused pieces for consideration for the annual Vermont Writers’ Prize sponsored by Vermont Magazine and Green Mountain Power.The contest was created in honor of Ralph Nading Hill, Jr., a historian and writer who published numerous books and magazine articles about Vermont — and a long-time member of Green Mountain Power’s board of directors.

The contest is open to all Vermont residents, including seasonal residents and students enrolled in Vermont colleges.

The deadline to enter is Nov. 1. “Inspiring Vermonters to write about the state we all love is at the heart of this contest,” said Green Mountain Power Spokeswoman Dorothy Schnure.

“We are thrilled that we can encourage local writers while showcasing their unique stories and perspective for all to enjoy.” Submit pieces at greenmountainpower.com.

Submissions must be essays, short stories or poems less than 1,500 words long with a theme: “Vermont — its people, its places, its history or its values.”

The winning entry will be selected by an independent panel of judges and will be published in the March/April 2017 edition of Vermont Magazine. The author will receive a cash prize of $1,500.