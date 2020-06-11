Stepping Out for Peace

June 11, 2020

Finney Crossing residents Kris and Mike Benevento are holding a moment of silence and gathering for peace, equality and justice every evening this week.

They have invited all Finney Crossing residents to join, but as of Tuesday, it appeared they were the only participants.

The demonstration is a response to police brutality, but less of a protest than a call to look inward, spark individual change and reaffirm a commitment to each others’ well being , Kris Benevento said.

The gathering begins at 7 p.m. through Saturday.

( Observer photos by Al Frey)