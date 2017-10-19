State title eludes CVU golfers

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspnondent

It has been six years since the Champlain Valley boys golf team has won a state title, a streak the Redhawks were trying to end at last week’s Vermont high school state championship tournament.

CVU fell just short, coming in three strokes behind Division I champ Essex on Wednesday at the Green Mountain National Golf Course in Killington.

Andrew Wilkinson and Ben Gramling led the way for the Redhawks with 84s, while Evan Forrest followed with an 85. Hank Caswell wrapped up the scoring with an 87 as the Redhawks finished with a team score of 340.

The balanced effort was nearly enough to emerge with the title after favorite Rutland had to disqualify a golfer because of a misplayed ball. The mistake opened the door for both CVU and Essex to go after the title, with the Hornets, getting steady play out of Brennan Moreau and Brody Yates (both finished with a 78), captured the title.

Jared Nelson of Rutland won medalist honors with a score of 70. Rutland (355), Mount Mansfield (357) and South Burlington (357) rounded out the top five.

Meanwhile, in just their second appearance in the Division I girls golf tournament, the Champlain Valley Redhawks showed improvement with a fourth-place finish.

The Redhawks came in with a team score of 220, four strokes better than last year’s performance. Elana Godbout and Gabriela Torrens-Sperry both shot 110s for CVU.

Burr and Burton’s Julia Dapron (82) won medalist honors, and North Country secured the repeat with a team score of 179. Carly Giroux (84) and Lauryn Goulet (95) provided the winning scores for the Falcons.