State: Leave native turtles in the wild

May 28, 2020

Each year, Vermonters encounter native turtles in the wild or crossing roadways, and some folks illegally bring them home as pets, but rarely does this story have a happy ending, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

Some turtles grow large and others require more complicated care than their owners realize. Turtles kept indoors require full-spectrum lighting for healthy shell development. And with some turtles living 50 years or longer, owners often grow tired of caring for them and surrender them to a captive care facility or release them into the wild.

To protect native populations, pet turtles that can no longer be cared for should be rehomed to a captive care facility. Few of these facilities exist in Vermont, and both in-state and out-of-state facilities have limited capacity and often do not accept turtles.

“Capturing a native turtle and keeping it as a pet is not only bad for that individual turtle but it also could be detrimental to the native turtle population,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife herpetologist Luke Groff. “Releasing captive turtles back into the wild could introduce or spread wildlife diseases and disrupt the genetic diversity of local turtle populations.”

So if you see some of Vermont’s native turtles in the wild or move one off the road safely in the direction it is traveling, feel free to take a photo home with you, but leave the turtles in the wild. And, you can also submit a report to the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas at www.vtherpatlas.org.