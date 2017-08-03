St. Mike’s Playhouse presents ‘You Can’t Take It With You’ through Saturday

By

The Pulitzer Prize-winning American comedy classic “You Can’t Take It With You” opened Wednesday at the Saint Michael’s Playhouse. The Northern Vermont’s Actors’ Equity Resident Theater Company will perform multiple shows of the play, directed by Catherine Doherty, through Saturday.

The show takes place in New York City in the late 1930s and offers hope that love and laughter lead to happiness, even in the most troubling of times.

“The collection of characters in ‘You Can’t Take It with You’ is like the most wonderful mix of candy – a wide assortment of scrumptious morsels, sometimes sweet, sometimes nutty, but always surprising,” Doherty explained. “Add that ingredient to what the New York Times calls ‘screwball magic’ and there could not be a more entertaining evening of theater.”

The original Broadway production of “You Can’t Take It With You” opened at the Booth Theatre in 1936 and played for 837 performances. The play won the 1937 Pulitzer Prize. The recent Broadway revival opened in September of 2014 at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre and extended its run by nearly two months due to popular demand.

This is the St. Michael’s Playhouse’s 70th anniversary season. The Playhouse is located at the McCarthy Arts Center, on Route 15, in Colchester.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $45. Order online at saintmichaelsplayouse.org, by calling 654-2281 or visiting the walk-up window in the lobby of the McCarthy Arts Center.