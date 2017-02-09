Spring/Summer & Summer Camp Program Guide

By

Look for the Spring/Summer Program Guide in this edition of the paper. New and popular programs and camps are listed in the guide for March through August. Registration is now open for all programs in the guide. For program details and registration, visit the Rec website at willistonrec.org.

Adult Programs

Strong First-Strength Training

Strong First is a circuit style strength training class for people of all fitness levels. Whether you’d like to lose weight, build muscle, perform better or feel healthier, strength training is the base that will get you there. Strong First combines free-weights, bodyweight, core exercises and calisthenics to form a fun and challenging work out. Register for a once or twice a week program. Program is held at Perks Fitness. Instructor: Jen Weiss, CPT. Ages 18+, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 21- Mar. 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $132.

Gentle Yoga

This program is appropriate for those seeking the benefits of a very relaxing, gentle and restorative practice. Learn how to mindfully think, move and breathe through this slower paced, well-supported program. Your first class is free to try, pre-registration is required. Punch cards can be purchased at the program on your first night. Instructor: Jill Lang. Ages 18+, Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., ends May 30, $62- 8 visit punch card. (No classes during school breaks.)

Youth Programs

Youth/Teen Open Gym

The Rec Dept. is offering an open gym time on Friday nights from 6-8 p.m., for youth and teens grades 3-12 at the Williston Central School. The open gym is available now through March when school is open and there are no school functions. A schedule is available on the Rec Dept. website.Upcoming dates — Feb. 10, 17 and 24.

Swim Lessons w/The Edge

The next session of swim lessons for ages 6 months through 10 years begins the week of Feb. 20. Check the Rec Dept. website for details. The lessons introduce swimming techniques and increases safety skills around the water. Following Red Cross guidelines, each level provides a building block for the next. There are a limited number of spots and registration is done through the Rec Dept. Deadline to register is Feb. 15.

Todd Goodwin is Williston’s recreation director. To learn more about the Williston Recreation and Parks Department, visit willistonrec.org or email recreation@willistonvt.org.