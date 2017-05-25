Spring Open Studio Weekend celebrates 25 years

The 2017 Spring Open Studio Weekend will take place May 27 and 28, Memorial Day Weekend.
The following local artists and craftspeople are participating in our area. For more information and a booklet with directions to participating sites, visit vermontcrafts.com or call 223-3380.
Jessica Scriver Studio –
Paintings exploring maps and landscapes. 2206 Greenbush Rd, Charlotte. 318-3228.
Shelburne Pond Studios and Sculpture Exhibit
Glass, book arts, sculpture, paintings, prints. 1260 Pond Rd., Shelburne. 999-4394.
Lisa Kent
Pastels, prints, hand painted ceramics. 255 Frogs End, Shelburne. 734-8705.
Halex Designs – Debba Pearce
Pastel landscapes, impressionistic and representational. Showing at Lisa Kent’s studio at 255 Frogs End, Shelburne. See above.
John Lomas Custom Furniture
Custom handmade solid wood furniture. 2778 Shelburne Falls Rd., Hinesburg. 747-8564.
Fiona Cooper Fenwick Studio / Gallery
Oil and pastel paintings. 1008 Hayden Hill Rd. West, Hinesburg. 793-4758.
Marian Willmott
1617 Hayden Hill West, Hinesburg. 482-3131.
Kevin Jenness Woodworking
Elegant, functional furniture, boxes and bowls. 700 East St., Huntington. 434-3438.
Huntington Valley Arts
Weaving, shibori, mono and block prints, fiber. 2209 Main Rd., PO Box 91, Huntington. 434-4235.
Huntington River Smithy – Jim Fecteau
Hooks, lighting, hardware, gates, hangers. 1735 Main Rd., Huntington. 434-3871.
Birds of Vermont Museum
Wildlife, sculpture, dioramas, woodcarved birds. 900 Sherman Hollow Rd., Huntington. 434-2167.
Meinhardt Design, Inc
Hand-thrown porcelain pottery, micro-crystalline glazes. 202 Murray Drive, Richmond. 434-2409.
Dianne Shullenberger
Fabric collage, colored pencil, sculpture. 228 Nashville Rd., Jericho. 899-4993.
Emile A. Gruppe Gallery
Serving as headquarters for state maps and exhibits of local area artists. 22 Barber Farm Rd., Jericho. 899-3211.
Fairfield Farm Bowls – Toby Fulwiler
Classic hardwood bowls, lathe demonstration. 22 Barber Farm Rd,. Jericho. 827-3779. Toby will be doing Open Studio at the Emile A. Gruppe Gallery.
Carl Newton, Bentwood Box Maker
Shaker and Norwegian oval boxes. 899-3874. Carl will be showing at Emile Gruppe Gallery, 22 Barber Farm Rd., Jericho.
John Opulski
Paintings in oil, life drawings, lithography. 361 Browns Trace Rd., Jericho. 598-1419.
On The Rocks – Chris Cleary
Stone sculpture, birdbaths, steampunk sculpture, fire breathing. 353 Browns Trace Rd., Jericho. 899-6832.
Katrina Allen ArT
Vibrant, nature-inspired abstract paintings. 154 Orr Rd., Jericho. 899-3699
Marcia Rosberg
Paintings in oil, acrylic, collage. 166 Orr Rd., Jericho. 899-2846.
Skunk Hollow Studios – Russ Fellows
Bowls, plates, decorative pieces, platters. 26 John Davis Dr., Jericho. 899-3059.
Gerald K. Stoner
Whimsical, graceful, welded steel sculpture. 185 River Rd., Underhill. 324-3897.
Sweet Enemy Art – Kristin Richland
Fantastic creatures and evocative dreamscapes. 52 Maple Ridge Rd., Underhill. 899-2621.
Low Mileage Art – Michael Smith
Colorful, whimsical, contemporary acrylic paintings. 470 Cilley Hill Rd., Underhill. 324-0272.
Rend’l Pottery – Irene Lederer LaCroix
Raku and saggar fired, pottery, sculpture and tiles. 62 Sawmill Rd., Jericho. 899-5546.
Brickhouse Studios Inc. – John Churchman
Photo illustration, fine art. 15 Gray Way, Essex Junction. 899-2000.
Julie Y. Baker Albright
Realistic classical oil paintings, prints. 75 Chapin Rd., Essex. 878-0644.
Precision Studio – Theresa Somerset
Ukrainian eggs, paintings, assemblages, fiber art. 19 Hayden St, Essex Jct. 879-2699.
Leslie Fry
Sculpture and works on paper. 48- B Elm St,. Winooski. 999-5313.
Meta Strick
Art dolls, paintings, ornaments, oddities. 460 Cronin Rd., Fairfield. 527-7846.
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.