Spring Open Studio Weekend celebrates 25 years

The 2017 Spring Open Studio Weekend will take place May 27 and 28, Memorial Day Weekend.

The following local artists and craftspeople are participating in our area. For more information and a booklet with directions to participating sites, visit vermontcrafts.com or call 223-3380.

Jessica Scriver Studio –

Paintings exploring maps and landscapes. 2206 Greenbush Rd, Charlotte. 318-3228.

Shelburne Pond Studios and Sculpture Exhibit

Glass, book arts, sculpture, paintings, prints. 1260 Pond Rd., Shelburne. 999-4394.

Lisa Kent

Pastels, prints, hand painted ceramics. 255 Frogs End, Shelburne. 734-8705.

Halex Designs – Debba Pearce

Pastel landscapes, impressionistic and representational. Showing at Lisa Kent’s studio at 255 Frogs End, Shelburne. See above.

John Lomas Custom Furniture

Custom handmade solid wood furniture. 2778 Shelburne Falls Rd., Hinesburg. 747-8564.

Fiona Cooper Fenwick Studio / Gallery

Oil and pastel paintings. 1008 Hayden Hill Rd. West, Hinesburg. 793-4758.

Marian Willmott

1617 Hayden Hill West, Hinesburg. 482-3131.

Kevin Jenness Woodworking

Elegant, functional furniture, boxes and bowls. 700 East St., Huntington. 434-3438.

Huntington Valley Arts

Weaving, shibori, mono and block prints, fiber. 2209 Main Rd., PO Box 91, Huntington. 434-4235.

Huntington River Smithy – Jim Fecteau

Hooks, lighting, hardware, gates, hangers. 1735 Main Rd., Huntington. 434-3871.

Birds of Vermont Museum

Wildlife, sculpture, dioramas, woodcarved birds. 900 Sherman Hollow Rd., Huntington. 434-2167.

Meinhardt Design, Inc

Hand-thrown porcelain pottery, micro-crystalline glazes. 202 Murray Drive, Richmond. 434-2409.

Dianne Shullenberger

Fabric collage, colored pencil, sculpture. 228 Nashville Rd., Jericho. 899-4993.

Emile A. Gruppe Gallery

Serving as headquarters for state maps and exhibits of local area artists. 22 Barber Farm Rd., Jericho. 899-3211.

Fairfield Farm Bowls – Toby Fulwiler

Classic hardwood bowls, lathe demonstration. 22 Barber Farm Rd,. Jericho. 827-3779. Toby will be doing Open Studio at the Emile A. Gruppe Gallery.

Carl Newton, Bentwood Box Maker

Shaker and Norwegian oval boxes. 899-3874. Carl will be showing at Emile Gruppe Gallery, 22 Barber Farm Rd., Jericho.

John Opulski

Paintings in oil, life drawings, lithography. 361 Browns Trace Rd., Jericho. 598-1419.

On The Rocks – Chris Cleary

Stone sculpture, birdbaths, steampunk sculpture, fire breathing. 353 Browns Trace Rd., Jericho. 899-6832.

Katrina Allen ArT

Vibrant, nature-inspired abstract paintings. 154 Orr Rd., Jericho. 899-3699

Marcia Rosberg

Paintings in oil, acrylic, collage. 166 Orr Rd., Jericho. 899-2846.

Skunk Hollow Studios – Russ Fellows

Bowls, plates, decorative pieces, platters. 26 John Davis Dr., Jericho. 899-3059.

Gerald K. Stoner

Whimsical, graceful, welded steel sculpture. 185 River Rd., Underhill. 324-3897.

Sweet Enemy Art – Kristin Richland

Fantastic creatures and evocative dreamscapes. 52 Maple Ridge Rd., Underhill. 899-2621.

Low Mileage Art – Michael Smith

Colorful, whimsical, contemporary acrylic paintings. 470 Cilley Hill Rd., Underhill. 324-0272.

Rend’l Pottery – Irene Lederer LaCroix

Raku and saggar fired, pottery, sculpture and tiles. 62 Sawmill Rd., Jericho. 899-5546.

Brickhouse Studios Inc. – John Churchman

Photo illustration, fine art. 15 Gray Way, Essex Junction. 899-2000.

Julie Y. Baker Albright

Realistic classical oil paintings, prints. 75 Chapin Rd., Essex. 878-0644.

Precision Studio – Theresa Somerset

Ukrainian eggs, paintings, assemblages, fiber art. 19 Hayden St, Essex Jct. 879-2699.

Leslie Fry

Sculpture and works on paper. 48- B Elm St,. Winooski. 999-5313.

Meta Strick

Art dolls, paintings, ornaments, oddities. 460 Cronin Rd., Fairfield. 527-7846.