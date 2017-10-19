All this weeks Web Extra Articles
Special Olympics Run; CVU girls soccer, girls volleyball; Dave Keller Band concert
October 19, 2017 By Leave a Comment
All this weeks News Articles
- Williston nonprofit receives $200K for third-world cancer prevention
- Plea deal filed for South Burlington school threat suspect
- Foley sworn in as police chief
- Saddle up for new bike lanes
- Cavorting costumed canines
- Sen. Debbie Ingram arrested for DUI
- Firefighters all geared up for Special Olympics ‘Heroes’ run
- Park district makes pitch for Williston land
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Comments
intervalefoodhub.com.Thanks for mentioning the Intervale Food Hub, Jake!
The Intervale Food Hub partners with The EDGE Sports & Fitness in Williston and Essex to deliver local food subscriptions year-round.
We are just about to start deliveries to The EDGE for our upcoming Fall/Winter season. If anyone is interested in participating, you can learn more at http://www.intervalefoodhub.com.
Thanks!
Kendall Frost
Intervale Food Hub Marketing Manager