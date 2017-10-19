October 24, 2017

You are here: Home / Web extras / Special Olympics Run; CVU girls soccer, girls volleyball; Dave Keller Band concert
All this weeks Web Extra Articles

Special Olympics Run; CVU girls soccer, girls volleyball; Dave Keller Band concert

October 19, 2017 By Observer Leave a Comment
All this weeks News Articles
Filed Under: News

Comments

  1. intervalefoodhub says:
    October 19, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    intervalefoodhub.com.Thanks for mentioning the Intervale Food Hub, Jake!

    The Intervale Food Hub partners with The EDGE Sports & Fitness in Williston and Essex to deliver local food subscriptions year-round.

    We are just about to start deliveries to The EDGE for our upcoming Fall/Winter season. If anyone is interested in participating, you can learn more at http://www.intervalefoodhub.com.

    Thanks!
    Kendall Frost
    Intervale Food Hub Marketing Manager

Speak Your Mind