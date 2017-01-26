South Burlington leaders want a pause in BTV airport home buyouts

By

South Burlington’s City Council debated but stopped short of adopting a resolution last week calling for a halt to the latest round of home buyouts by Burlington International Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport is in South Burlington but owned and operated by Burlington.

Officials in South Burlington had said for years that they no longer wanted the airport to purchase homes as part of its effort to lessen the impact of airplane noise on residents, because those being demolished are among a small number of affordable homes in the city.

The home purchases are made using FAA grant money. The resolution also would request that future plans for noise mitigation programs or federal grant requests be sent to city officials before going to the FAA. Councilors said the new round of buyouts came as a surprise.

However, residents eligible to have their homes purchased begged the council not to take any action that could scuttle those deals. Supporters of the resolution agreed to table it until a special City Council meeting that was held on Monday, enabling more community input. In their comments on Jan. 17, a majority appeared supportive of the resolution.

Airport Aviation Director Gene Richards has said the FAA is requiring another round of home buyouts before the airport can begin a program that focuses on insulating homes to reduce the impact of plane noise.

In September, the airport received a $14.5 million FAA grant to purchase up to 39 properties that fall within an updated noise exposure map released in 2015. One of those properties has already been purchased, according to airport officials. Many more are in the sale process.

The resolution under consideration has no enforcement mechanism and simply makes requests of the airport and the FAA. Its purpose is to clearly state the city’s position on buyouts and the current noise exposure maps, said Councilor Meaghan Emery, who wrote the resolution.

“If this buyout doesn’t go through, we’ll essentially be condemned to live in that house,” said Stacee Duncan, a Kirby Road resident whose home is eligible for a buyout.

Duncan and other residents eligible for buyouts said it would be difficult to sell their homes, which as a result of the 2015 noise maps are considered not fit for habitation. The sales should be a private transaction and not part of a policy fight between the city and the airport, they said.

City Council Chair Helen Riehle said she appreciated the concerns of residents who wish to sell their homes. But she said the council must consider what’s best for all residents and that continued home buyouts threaten to erode the affordable housing stock.

The determination of what properties are eligible for a buyout was based on noise maps that were outdated shortly after their release, said councilors who support the resolution.

The resolution calls on the FAA to rescind approval of the noise exposure maps and noise compatibility plans — official documents that draw the boundaries of what property is eligible for federal noise mitigation money and how that money will be used.

Those documents fail to account for what the resolution said is a reduction in commercial passengers at the airport, the negative impacts on the city of further home buyouts, and the “extraordinary decrease of military operations” since the Vermont Air National Guard deployed overseas in December.

The resolution asks that the airport and the FAA work with the city to conduct a noise study that includes the sound impacts of F-35 fighter jets, instead of the current F-16 fighter jets. The Guard is expected to receive F-35s in late 2019 to be based at the airport.

