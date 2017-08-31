Solar company receives national recognition

By

Aegis Renewable Energy of Waitsfield, installer of the 500 kilowatt solar array at the Fontaine sand pit in Williston, has been named one of the country’s top solar contractors by Solar Power World magazine. Peck Solar of South Burlington is the other Vermont company recognized by the publication.

The top solar contractors list is produced annually to recognize solar developers, subcontractors and installers. Aegis Renewable Energy employs 10 people and installed 7.3 MW of solar power in 2016. It completed the Fontaine array earlier this year.

