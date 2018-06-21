Soccer girls make an ‘Impact’

The Williston Soccer Club U-10 Impact girls team completed an undefeated season with a 1-0 victory last week over the Derby Wildcats. Miranda Stewart scored the winning goal with less than five minutes remaining in the game, with an assist from Katie Lahiri. Goalie Annabel Johnson and the Impact defense allowed just six goals all season. The team won the Vermont Soccer League’s U-10 division. Pictured (back row left to right) are coach Ted Milks, Anna Fieldsend, Ruby White, Emma Hamble, Kaedyn Edwards, Hannah Blanchard, Georgia Milks and coach Tom Spencer. (Front row left to right) Sadie Dyhrman, Delia Fellows, Annabel Johnson, Avery Antonioli, Miranda Stewart and Katie Lahiri. Missing from the photo is teammate Josie Ziter.
