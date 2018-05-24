Smoke & Cure rewards players’ efforts

By

Vermont Smoke & Cure of Hinesburg presented a $500 check to the Champlain Valley Union High School football team Monday after players stepped up to help the business fill orders.

The meat production facility is located just down the road from CVU, and players William Murphy, Jason Rosner, Clayton Thorpe, Cole ZuWallack and Reid ZuWallack helped package a large order of mini meat sticks in April.

“It’s really a win-win situation for both Vermont Smoke & Cure and the CVU Football program,” said Vermont Smoke & Cure CEO Tara Murphy, who has a son on the team.

Local businesses interested in helping the team this season can contact the CVU Football Boosters (online at athletics.cvuhs.org/cvu-redhawks-football.html), whose goal is to raise $25,000 before the season begins this fall. Sponsorship packages begin at $75 and include field and online advertising and player sponsorship opportunities.