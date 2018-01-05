Ski Vermont announces new president

By

The Vermont Ski Areas Association Board of Directors has named Molly Mahar as the new president of the non-profit trade group representing 20 alpine ski areas and 30 cross country centers.

Mahar is currently the vice president of marketing and sales at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln, N.H.

She previously served as director of marketing at Sugarbush Resort and director of marketing and sales at Bolton Valley Resort. The new position is a return for Mahar to the Vermont Ski Areas Association, where she previously worked as marketing director.

She is a past president of the Western White Mountains Chamber of Commerce and has served on Ski New Hampshire’s marketing committee.

She lives in Waitsfield with her husband, Brian, and is a graduate of the University of Vermont. “I am excited to return to Vermont, and grateful for the opportunity to promote and advocate for the state’s ski industry, a key tourism and economic driver for the state,” said Mahar. “I look forward to working with the Ski Vermont membership and staff, government agencies and other groups toward collaborative solutions to make Vermont a better place for everyone to live, work and play.”

Mahar’s focus as president will be on governmental affairs, lobbying at the Statehouse in the interest of Vermont ski areas and overseeing VSAA staff, programs and operations.