Ski season kickoff

By

Observer staff report

The return of winter weather — including a few inches of natural snow in higher elevations — has the snowguns running at Vermont’s ski resorts, marking the start of ski season in Vermont.

Killington was the first ski area in the Northeast to open for the season last week with a season-pass-holders-only day last Wednesday. The ski area opened to the general public last Thursday.

Sugarbush bumped up its scheduled opening date to this Thursday. It had been scheduled for Saturday. The area will offer a season-pass-holders-only day Thursday with a public opening scheduled for Friday.

Stowe Mountain Resort, in its first season under the ownership of Vail Resorts, will kick off the season Friday.

Closer to home, Bolton Valley is using the below-freezing temps to blanket its mountain with man-made snow. The area is planning for a Dec. 9 opening. Smugglers Notch is scheduled to open Dec. 8.

The ski world will turn its eyes to Killington later this month when the mountain hosts a women’s World Cup race for the second straight year. The best slalom and giant slalom racers in the world will compete on the Superstar trail Nov. 24-26.