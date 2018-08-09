Skatepark upgrades coming

By

New features and improved safety is coming this fall to the Williston skatepark.

The skatepark behind Williston Central School will be updated and expanded in the coming weeks.

The Williston Selectboard approved a $50,000 budget for the project using funds left over from current upgrades to Rossignol Park on Industrial Avenue.

The skatepark improvements will include replacement of five existing features, including the quarterpipe, and installation of three new features, including a new rail, box and spine.

Parks and Recreation Director Todd Goodwin said the skatepark’s current features appear to have been built without property safety precautions, such as railings, and use metal edging that can become overheated in the sun. The equipment is dated and needs replacement, he said.

The project will also include the purchase of a forklift to properly move elements to transform the skatepark into an ice skating rink. Currently, the elements are dragged by a tractor each winter, which contributes to their deterioration.

The town hired American Ramp Company, based in Missouri, to build, deliver and install the new equipment.

Meanwhile, the Rossignol Park upgrades — including a picnic shelter, refurbishment of the baseball field and improved park accessibility — are expected to be completed by the end of this month.

