Sister tennis tradition continues

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

When Sophie Dauerman joined sister Renee on the Champlain Valley Union girls tennis team this season, she was continuing a proud program tradition.

For the last four years, the Joseph sisters have provided the core of the CVU group. Now, with older sister Kathy Joseph gone due to graduation, it’s the Dauerman sisters’ turn.

“There is a love and ownership that’s on this team because the younger sisters see their older sisters enjoying the team,” said CVU coach Amy deGroot. “It’s a pride and a desire to make something really great of this experience.”

Kathy Joseph joined the Redhawks in 2013, immediately helping the group to a state championship. Two years later, her sister Stephanie joined the team, and CVU rattled off two more titles.

“For two years they were the top two (singles players),” deGroot said. “The Joseph sisters have kind of been the envy of the state … well now we have the Dauerman sisters.”

With Kathy Joseph exiting after last year’s state title win, Stephanie Joseph slides smoothly into the No. 1 singles role. And right behind her? That’s where the Dauermans come in.

Renee Dauerman, a junior, will take the No. 2 singles spot and younger sister Sophie, a freshman, will slot in at No. 3.

“I am certainly excited to share the experience with her. It’s just more fun to have a sibling on the team,” Renee Dauerman said. “She’s really excited… We’re all super optimistic about what the season has to hold.”

Part of the success that CVU has had can be credited to the fact that the team has such a strong sister connection, deGroot said.

“These younger sisters see what it takes,” deGroot said. “It’s not just playing on a team, it’s we care for each other on this team. It’s the caring nature that makes it special.

“That is something that Sophie has gotten to see from Renee.”

As Renee and Sophie Dauerman navigate their first season on the same team, they will draw on the Joseph’s experience.

“They are incredible players and they are incredible people as well,” Renee Dauerman said of Kathy and Stephanie Joseph. “They are super encouraging and welcoming. I hope this season we will be that too.”

With another sister duo looking to anchor the Redhawks, hopefully for years to come, the program is on the hunt for another state title.

“I would love to share a state title with my sister,” Renee Dauerman said. “The win would be a lot more meaningful.”