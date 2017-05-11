Siblings: an important part of life

By

By Kate A. Wyman

Grade 4

Sometimes people ask me why I like having a sister so much? I would respond because my life would not be the same without my sister. Siblings are an important part of life for many reasons.

One reason siblings are an important part of life is because they teach you a lot. For example one time when I was doing my math homework I was stuck on a problem and my sister Kenzie explained it and worked through it with me. There are so many more stories I have of when Kenzie helped me or I helped her! One more moment of learning from my sibling is when we were at the softball fields working on catching pop flies. I was catching the ball down low, she told me to catch above my chest. There are so many things you can learn from your sibling throughout your whole life.

Another reason siblings are an important part of life is because you always have a friend. According to Professors House.com, “The connection between siblings is so important. You are bonded for life because of the fact that you share the same parents, but creating a fulfilling relationship with your siblings is more of a blessing than many of the friendships that you will ever know.”

Although siblings are an important part of life because they teach you a lot and you always have a friend siblings are especially an important part of life because they see you at your worst and at your best. For example, when you score the game winning basket and your team wins that is one of your best points. On the other hand when you get a bad test score that is one of your bad times your sibling is there to encourage you and help maybe get a better score. You might think that siblings are there to bug you but they are not.

As I am closing I want to leave you with one final thought about how siblings are an important part of life, what are you going to do next time you are with your brother or sister? Are you going to tell them how much you appreciate them? That is what I would encourage. There you have that is why siblings are an important part of life.

SOURCE: professorshouse.com/the-importance-of-sibl