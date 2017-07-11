Sibling Firecracker

By

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

Before they had kids, Stephen and Heidi Magill would participate in the annual Firecracker 5K as part of Williston’s Fourth of July celebration. They never came close to winning it.

But on Friday, they proudly watched as both their son and daughter crossed the finish line first. Brendan Magill was the top male finisher, and Erin Magill was the fastest woman.

The family lives in Moretown, but celebrates the Fourth every year in Williston, where Stephen grew up and his parents, Charlie and Ruth Magill, live.

“I am happy for them,” Stephen said. “It’s kind of cool to see.”

Heidi recalled running the race when she was pregnant with Erin. Seventeen years later, Erin is a rising senior at Harwood Union High School and a Division II state cross country champion.

“My grandparents wanted to see us both win,” she said after completing the race at Williston Community Park. “We weren’t sure if it would happen, but it did.”

Brendan placed 14th in the state cross country championship race this school year as a sophomore for Harwood. The siblings train together both in cross country and track and run a loose schedule of 5Ks over the summer.

“I had a really fast time,” Brendan said, “faster than I expected. I was ahead from the start.”

The Firecracker 5K is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Erin Regan, community manager for the organization’s Relay for Life, said she expects about $2,000 to come from the event.

The money goes to support families battling cancer, as well as cancer research.