August 1, 2018

Shutout for SD Ireland

July 26, 2018 By Observer Leave a Comment

Tyler Skaflestad makes a routine catch of a pop fly in short right during SD Ireland’s game vs Montpelier Post 3 on Saturday

The SD Ireland Legion baseball team finished the season tied for fourth place in the Vermont State Legion Baseball League with an 11-10 record.

Collin VIncent gets a pitch to hit during SD Ireland’s game vs Montpelier Post 3 on Saturday

Ian Parent gets back to first, before the tag, during SD Ireland’s game vs Montpelier Post 3 on Saturday

