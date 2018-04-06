Seven camp prep pointers

By

By Bette Bussel

American Camp Association,

New England

Congratulations on making a final

camp choice and setting the registration

process in motion! Once

registration logistics are underway,

parents/guardians of first-time

campers may be unsure of how to

prepare themselves and their children

for upcoming summer camp

experiences. The American Camp

Association, New England offers

the following pointers to round out

the information that comes directly

from the camp:

w Pack efficiently — Wondering

what gear you really need? Your

camp offers the best advice. If

a packing list is provided by the

camp, follow it carefully. Whether

you’re filling a daypack for day

camp or a duffle, backpack or

trunk for resident/overnight camp,

remember that more is not necessarily

better. Over-packing is the

most common camp prep error

families make. Over-packing creates

difficulty in finding essential

items quickly — the swimsuit for

free swim, for instance. Over-packing

increases the chances that possessions

will get lost somewhere

in camp. Over-packing burdens

the camper, weighing them down

unnecessarily.

w Pack together — Camp experiences

teach children valuable life

lessons in how to keep track of and

to take care of their belongings. If

adults do the packing for and not

with campers, children don’t know

what they have or where to find it.

If campers are to manage their belongings

while at camp (for the day

or for weeks at a time), they need to

pack them (or help pack them in the

case of younger campers)!

w Practice independence — Camp

offers parents and children a

chance to practice normal, healthy

separation, for the day or for several

days or weeks at a time. Camp

experiences provide an opportunity

for each child to benefit as an

individual and as a member of a

group, from time spent in a world

designed exclusively for children.

At camp, children develop autonomy

and a stronger sense of self.

They make new friends, build

skills and experience teamwork.

And at the end of camp, parents

report their children’s increased

sense of independence. Schedule

some time away from home for the

day or overnight with friends and

family members.

w Talk, talk, talk — It is only natural

that as the first day of camp

approaches, some children may

feel uneasy. Start the conversation

and encourage your child to talk

about these feelings. Let children

know that you are confident in their

ability to handle the independence

that being a camper brings. Remind

the child of other times they have

been independent — sleepovers

and time away from home with

friends or family, etc.

w Get real — It is so important for

children and parents to maintain

realistic expectations. Camp is a

microcosm of the real world, so

just like life, there will be highs and

lows. Encourage realistic views of

what camp will be like, discussing

both the high points and the low

points children may experience.

Remind children that the most important

thing is to relax and have

fun at camp.

w Prepare to move through homesickness

with confidence — If

homesickness hits, things will go

more smoothly if there’s a plan in

place. Discuss beforehand what

the camper might do when missing

home. Empower the child to seek a

counselor’s help. Prepare yourself

to support your child’s ability to adjust

to a new setting. Try to follow

the camp’s advice. Remember that

for most children homesickness is

a passing phase and growth opportunity.

Working through it can be

tremendously empowering! And

your plan will be the first step.

w Look forward to keeping camp

memories alive! — Set your child

up for success by planning for what

will happen with photos and camp

memorabilia. Will there be a photo

album? A special box for collecting

camp memories? Get the rest

of the family ready to hear camp

stories and songs! Campers love to

reminisce. Sharing camp memories

happens year ‘round — through the

winter and spring until it’s time to

return to camp!

Courtesy of the American Camp

Association. For additional information

and resources in New

England, visit acanewengland.

org or call (781) 541-6080.