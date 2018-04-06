Seven camp prep pointers

By Bette Bussel
American Camp Association,
New England
Congratulations on making a final
camp choice and setting the registration
process in motion! Once
registration logistics are underway,
parents/guardians of first-time
campers may be unsure of how to
prepare themselves and their children
for upcoming summer camp
experiences. The American Camp
Association, New England offers
the following pointers to round out
the information that comes directly
from the camp:
w Pack efficiently — Wondering
what gear you really need? Your
camp offers the best advice. If
a packing list is provided by the
camp, follow it carefully. Whether
you’re filling a daypack for day
camp or a duffle, backpack or
trunk for resident/overnight camp,
remember that more is not necessarily
better. Over-packing is the
most common camp prep error
families make. Over-packing creates
difficulty in finding essential
items quickly — the swimsuit for
free swim, for instance. Over-packing
increases the chances that possessions
will get lost somewhere
in camp. Over-packing burdens
the camper, weighing them down
unnecessarily.
w Pack together — Camp experiences
teach children valuable life
lessons in how to keep track of and
to take care of their belongings. If
adults do the packing for and not
with campers, children don’t know
what they have or where to find it.
If campers are to manage their belongings
while at camp (for the day
or for weeks at a time), they need to
pack them (or help pack them in the
case of younger campers)!
w Practice independence — Camp
offers parents and children a
chance to practice normal, healthy
separation, for the day or for several
days or weeks at a time. Camp
experiences provide an opportunity
for each child to benefit as an
individual and as a member of a
group, from time spent in a world
designed exclusively for children.
At camp, children develop autonomy
and a stronger sense of self.
They make new friends, build
skills and experience teamwork.
And at the end of camp, parents
report their children’s increased
sense of independence. Schedule
some time away from home for the
day or overnight with friends and
family members.
w Talk, talk, talk — It is only natural
that as the first day of camp
approaches, some children may
feel uneasy. Start the conversation
and encourage your child to talk
about these feelings. Let children
know that you are confident in their
ability to handle the independence
that being a camper brings. Remind
the child of other times they have
been independent — sleepovers
and time away from home with
friends or family, etc.
w Get real — It is so important for
children and parents to maintain
realistic expectations. Camp is a
microcosm of the real world, so
just like life, there will be highs and
lows. Encourage realistic views of
what camp will be like, discussing
both the high points and the low
points children may experience.
Remind children that the most important
thing is to relax and have
fun at camp.
w Prepare to move through homesickness
with confidence — If
homesickness hits, things will go
more smoothly if there’s a plan in
place. Discuss beforehand what
the camper might do when missing
home. Empower the child to seek a
counselor’s help. Prepare yourself
to support your child’s ability to adjust
to a new setting. Try to follow
the camp’s advice. Remember that
for most children homesickness is
a passing phase and growth opportunity.
Working through it can be
tremendously empowering! And
your plan will be the first step.
w Look forward to keeping camp
memories alive! — Set your child
up for success by planning for what
will happen with photos and camp
memorabilia. Will there be a photo
album? A special box for collecting
camp memories? Get the rest
of the family ready to hear camp
stories and songs! Campers love to
reminisce. Sharing camp memories
happens year ‘round — through the
winter and spring until it’s time to
return to camp!
Courtesy of the American Camp
Association. For additional information
and resources in New
England, visit acanewengland.
org or call (781) 541-6080.
